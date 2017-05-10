KU police finish probe of alleged rape at athletes' dorm - KCTV5

KU police finish probe of alleged rape at athletes' dorm

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -

University of Kansas police have completed their investigation of a reported rape at a dorm for basketball players and other male students and sent their findings to the county prosecutor's office.

Douglas County District Attorney spokeswoman Cheryl Wright Kunard said Wednesday that that office received the investigation but hadn't decided whether to file any charges. She says the office won't name any persons of interest.

A report from the university's police department lists five current and former Kansas men's basketball players and two women as witnesses.

Police found drug paraphernalia during a search of the dorms as part of the rape investigation. Former Jayhawk player Carlton Bragg was charged in Lawrence Municipal Court with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and later entered a diversion agreement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

