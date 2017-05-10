Wanted: Rodney Bausby

Rodney Bausby is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Rodney Bausby is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 1994 in Olathe and involved indecent liberties with a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was in the area of South 53rd and Dodson streets in Kansas City, KS, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

Bausby is also wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for possession of meth.

