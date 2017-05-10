Man charged after witnesses say he grabbed, drug child

Jefferey Bendure, 48, of Baxter Springs, KS, has been charged with one count of endangering a child and one count of battery. (KCTV5)

A man has been charged after a frightening incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

It happened about 6:49 p.m. at an apartment complex in Lenexa, KS.

Jefferey Bendure, 48, of Baxter Springs, KS, has been charged with one count of endangering a child and one count of battery.

Officers were sent to the scene after reports of a man acting suspiciously, rolling around on the ground and making strange noises in the apartment complex's green space.

When officers arrived they spoke with witnesses who say Bendure grabbed a juvenile who was playing in the area and drug her across the grass.

Police found Bendure in a nearby apartment and arrested him.

Authorities believe Bendure was high on some kind of drug at the time.

Police do not believe the incident was an abduction attempt.

Bendure is being held on $25,000 bond.

