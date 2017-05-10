Apple Watch users flood 911 call centers with false calls

Thanks to new technology that's supposed to make accessing 911 easier, operators are finding themselves tied up more and more with “accidental” calls. (KWCH)

Johnson County dispatch gets hundreds of thousands of 911 calls a year. Accidental calls get in the way of those who really need help.

The Apple Watch is being blamed for a growing number of those calls. It happened to Mike Daly.

“I came out of a deep sleep because my watch was buzzing and making noises,” he said.

Then, he found himself on the phone with police with no idea why.

“I said, ‘Now I have this watch.’ And she said, ‘Oh…’” Daly said.

It was his Apple Watch, and he’s not the only it’s happened to.

“By tone of voice, I knew that she instantly recognized the issue,” he said.

After a little research, he realized the culprit was a little button on the side of the watch and a factory default setting.

“If that button is accidentally pushed and held, it dials 911,” he said.

To fix it, go to the watch app on your phone, click General and turn off “Emergency SOS.”

Daly sees why a setting like this might be beneficial, but he’s decided for him, it’s best to disable it.

“I can see lots of things … carrying packages over your wrist, or wearing a coat with a cuff that’s tight, you might set that 911 off,” he said.

The best thing you can do if you accidentally call 911 is to stay on the line. If you hang up, they legally have to call you back to make sure you’re OK.

