Apple Watch a culprit in accidental 911 calls

At a time when seconds count, 911 operators say time is being wasted and it’s all because of the Apple Watch.

Sedgwick County dispatchers have been getting more calls from the watch. And they say it's affecting their ability to get help to those who need it most.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people call 911 in Sedgwick County alone. Life and death situations where someone needs help quickly.

But, thanks to new technology that's supposed to make accessing 911 easier, operators are finding themselves tied up more and more with “accidental” calls.

Every day, more calls are not emergencies, but accidents. Like what happened to Jennifer Pruitt while she was shopping

“All of a sudden, I hear my phone ringing,” Pruitt said. “I look down at my watch thinking someone's trying to call me, getting ready to answer the call, and I see that I'm calling someone. I'm calling 911. And I don't mean to be calling 911.”

The culprit? A little button on the side of her Apple Watch.

“I was pushing the shopping cart and I was holding the purse kind of like this (with the strap on her wrist). And, maybe my strap hit the button? I don't even know,” Pruitt said.

Sedgwick County 911 says she's not alone.

“We just started noticing it at the beginning of this year,” Sedgwick County Dispatcher Elora Forshee said. “I like to think a lot of people got them for Christmas.”

Calls like this, join an already growing problem of accidental dials on cell phones. The two combined for more than 131,000 mistaken calls in Sedgwick County alone in 2016.

“When you're calling 911 in a true emergency, you don't want to be blocked by an Apple watch that's calling in just because somebody hit the button,” Forshee said.

People who own Apple Watches can turn off the "hold to auto call" function that causes the auto dials.

Pruitt says she'll be a little more careful with her watch from now on.

“I'm normally pushing the button expecting to talk to Siri, not 911,” Pruitt said.

Preventing accidental calls from an Apple Watch or a cell phone is the best thing people can do to help the problem.

People who do find themselves making an unintended call are asked to stay on the line as operators are legally required to call back and ensure the safety of the caller.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.