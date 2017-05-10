Armed robbery leaves person stabbed in the neck in Gladstone - KCTV5

Armed robbery leaves person stabbed in the neck in Gladstone

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife during the robbery. (KCTV5) Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife during the robbery. (KCTV5)
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

An overnight robbery left one person in the hospital with a knife wound to the neck on Wednesday.

The robbery happened about 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, near NE 76th  Street and N Troost Avenue in the area of Oak Grove Park.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife during the robbery and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities have not released information about possible suspects and are talking to the victim to try and get more information.

The Kansas City Police Department is assisting with the case.

