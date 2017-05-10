Kansas City man crafts roses out of metal

Jay Lockett taught himself the craft and took it one step further and began making art. He welds roses out of stainless steel. (Kelli Taylor/KCTV5 News)

When life throws you lemons, you make roses.

That's not the saying, but that's exactly what one self-taught welder did.

Jay Lockett taught himself the craft and took it one step further and began making art. He welds roses out of stainless steel.

They come in several different colors and take about two hours to make each one.

"I kind of just picked up a machine and made sure it worked at the local welding shop and practice, practice, practice," said Lockett.

Now that he has mastered roses, he says he want to try and make tulips next.

For more information visit jayfabwerks.com.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.