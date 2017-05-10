Kansas City man crafts roses out of metal - KCTV5

Kansas City man crafts roses out of metal

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

When life throws you lemons, you make roses.

That's not the saying, but that's exactly what one self-taught welder did.

Jay Lockett taught himself the craft and took it one step further and began making art. He welds roses out of stainless steel.

They come in several different colors and take about two hours to make each one.

"I kind of just picked up a machine and made sure it worked at the local welding shop and practice, practice, practice," said Lockett.

Now that he has mastered roses, he says he want to try and make tulips next.

For more information visit jayfabwerks.com.

