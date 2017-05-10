Overland Park neighborhood worried about speeders

The Overland Park Public Works Department was out Tuesday installing speed radars after receiving several phone calls from people who live in the area. (KCTV5)

The Overland Park Public Works Department was out Tuesday installing speed radars after receiving several phone calls from people who live in the area.

"It's the speeds that the neighbors and myself are extremely concerned about," John Mahoney said.

Mahoney and his neighbors decided to do something about it. They tracked the number of cars and speeds of drivers traveling down 71st Street, and their results caught the attention of Overland Park Public Works.

"They’re setting this deceive up to collect volume and speed with the radar unit and then we'll take that information back and compare that to what the posted speed limit is and what we call the 85th percentile speed which is where most speed limits are based off of," said Bruce Wacker, assistant city traffic engineer.

Currently, the posted speed limit in the area is 30 mph, but Mahoney hopes to have it lowered to 25 mph.

"An extremely high percentage of the people are driving well over the posted speed limit," Mahoney said.

The Overland Park Public Works Department says they don't typically change speed limits on streets like 71st Street unless there is a school or an increase in pedestrian traffic.

While Mahoney knows there’s a chance nothing will change, he appreciates these steps being taken.

"We'd like to see if there's a way to resolve or minimize the issues that we're dealing with," he said.

City officials will remove the speed radar units Thursday. At that time, they will start to look at the data.

