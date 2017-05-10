Showers, thunderstorms likely Wednesday evening

Rainfall totals are expected to be within a half inch and 2-inches through Thursday. (KCTV5)

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop shortly before noon on Wednesday. (KCTV5)

Teachman says the entire metro area has a chance to see severe weather with a slightly larger risk for northern counties. (KCTV5)

The storms that rolled through the metro Wednesday afternoon brought strong wind gusts and hail.

They are moving east-northeast rather quickly and should be out of the area by 4 p.m. There will not be much redevelopment behind these storms until later in the evening, although a random shower or weak storm is not entirely off the table.

From midnight through dawn Thursday, heavy rain is expected to shift east, with heaviest storms expected to line up along and north of Interstate 70.

Anywhere from a half inch to as much as 2-inches is expected to fall in some spots through Thursday evening when another wave of rain is expected to develop south of Interstate 70

After the rain clears out, a drying trend is expected through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to recover Friday, climbing back into the 70s.

It will be another top 10 weekend of spring with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After the weekend, Monday is expected to be dry with highs in the middle 80s.

Storms are expected to reappear Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

