Severe weather expected to sweep through entire Kansas City area

Rainfall totals are expected to be within a half inch and 2-inches through Thursday. (KCTV5)

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop shortly before noon on Wednesday. (KCTV5)

Teachman says the entire metro area has a chance to see severe weather with a slightly larger risk for northern counties. (KCTV5)

A dry and sunny morning is expected to make a sharp turn as severe weather is expected for the entire metro area on Wednesday.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says scattered showers and storms are expected to develop shortly before noon on Wednesday.

“Our environment this afternoon and evening is conducive for any storm to produce hail, gusty winds and heavy rain,” Teachman said.

Teachman says the entire metro area has a chance to see severe weather with a slightly larger risk for northern counties.

From midnight through dawn, heavy rain is expected to shift east, with heaviest storms expected to line up along and north of Interstate 70.

“I'm expecting anywhere from a half inch to as much as 2-inches to fall in some spots through Thursday evening,” Teachman said.

By Thursday evening, another wave of rain is expected to develop south of Interstate 70.

After the rain clears out, a drying trend is expected through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to recover Friday, climbing back into the 70s.

“It will be another top 10 weekend of spring with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s,” Teachman said.

After the weekend, Monday is expected to be dry with highs in the middle 80s.

Storms are expected to reappear Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.