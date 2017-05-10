List of America’s most challenging high schools features 14 metro schools

The list includes North Kansas City High School, as they sit on the list for the seventh time. (KCTV5)

While kids may not like to hear that their school is considered challenging, parents generally seek it out.

Fourteen Kansas City area schools have been named just that by the Washington Post.

It was a great year for Missouri schools.

Each Kansas City area Missouri school that made the list for Most Challenging Schools in 2016 moved up in the rankings for 2017. That includes North Kansas City High School, as they sit on the list for the seventh time.

The other Kansas City, MO area schools on the list are Grain Valley High School and Park Hill High School.

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy also made the list for the first time. The Kansas City prep school ranked 215 in the nation and was the highest ranking school in either Missouri or Kansas.

The Washington Post looked at how many Advanced Placement classes high schools have and how many International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education Tests are given each schools year. That number is then divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year.

On the Kansas side, all of the Blue Valley schools made the list, plus Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission East, South, Northwest and Olathe North and Northwest.

While both schools made the list, Blue Valley High School and Shawnee Mission East High School ranked lower in 2017 than in 2016.

