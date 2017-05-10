Kansas City police looking for two missing juveniles - KCTV5

Kansas City police looking for two missing juveniles

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are looking for two missing juveniles. 

Officers were called out to the 4500 block of E. 111th Terrace at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

Casia Starr, 11, was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. She was carrying a backpack. 

Martiniece Whitley, was wearing a pink jacket with the word “love” in white lettering. 

Investigators believe they ran away, but the KCPD and mother are concerned for their welfare. 

If you have information, call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

