Suspect in custody after KCK triple shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

People in one Kansas City, KS neighborhood are waking up with questions after four people were shot and three were killed on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 10:22 p.m. at a house in the 1900 block of S Boeke Street.

When officers arrived they found the man who had called them had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the back. Police then found three other people, two men and a woman, who had been shot and killed inside the home.

Officers also say children were inside the home. All were unharmed.

Police have not released the identities of the victims but do say that they were all in their mid-30s to 40s.

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted shortly before midnight that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Suspect of triple homicide is in in custody. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) May 10, 2017

Police and K-9 Units chased the suspect for a short distance before taking him into custody in the 3200 block of Haskell Avenue, about 15 minutes from the scene of the shooting.

Officers say they knew who they were looking for.

It is unclear what kind of relationship the suspect had with the victims.

