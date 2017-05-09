KCK police investigating triple homicide - KCTV5

KCK police investigating triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are investigating a triple homicide at 9th and Boeke. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said no other details were available. 

Zeiger tweeted the information just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. 

