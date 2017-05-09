3 dead, one injured in shooting in KCK - KCTV5

3 dead, one injured in shooting in KCK

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A suspect is in custody following a triple homicide at 9th and Boeke in KCK. 

Investigators say four people were shot and several minors inside the home were unharmed. 

The shooting happened at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to police. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted shortly before midnight that a suspect was in custody. 

