Former FBI agent reacts to Trump firing Comey

Michael Tabman was second in command for two years at the FBI Field Office in Kansas City – with an FBI career that spans 24 years. (KCTV5)

In a bombshell decision announced just hours ago, President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

Comey has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle in the past year, and some lawmakers have applauded the dismissal, but others have raised big concerns about the timing.

He says what motivated the firing is big – and what it looks like - could be just as important as what it is.

Tabman was shocked Comey would be so public about the email investigation. But that was July, he says, and this firing comes nearly four months into Trump’s presidency, while Comey was heading an investigation into possible Russian influence in the election.

“I think many agents are going to question whether this was politically motivated and it’s going to be very disheartening to these agents, who work very hard to remain apolitical and just do their job.”

One piece that he pointed to was the letter Trump sent to Comey then released publicly.

In one sentence, Trump writes:

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the DoJ that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

“What is the message the President is trying to get out there," Tabman asks. "That he’s firing the Director of the FBI? Or is he trying to get out the message that he was not the target of the investigation?”

Tabman says some in the agency will read it as a warning shot to steer clear of his interests.

