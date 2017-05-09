Charges filed in crash that killed Kansas City bicyclist

Anthony Saluto, 32, died after he was strucky by a car near Independence and Lydia Avenue last April. (Submitted)

Charges have been filed in a crash that killed a Kansas City bicyclist more than a year ago.

Anthony Saluto, 32, died after he was struck by a car near Independence and Lydia Avenue last April.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 31-year-old Joseph Lasala with involuntary manslaughter.

They say Lasala's silver Lexus veered across Independence Avenue, struck Saluto, and then hit a utility pole.

According to court records, a blood test found Lasala had cocaine, opiates and other narcotics in his system at the time of the crash.

Investigators say Lasala was traveling 47 to 56 miles per hour in a 35-speed limit zone.

Following his death, avid cyclists held a memorial ride and called on city leaders to add protected bike lanes.

Following his death, avid cyclists held a memorial ride and called on city leaders to add protected bike lanes.

Eric Bunch with BikeWalkKC hopes Saluto’s death is a reminder to city leaders to make Kansas City safer for cyclists.

"People shouldn't loss their lives because they're just trying to walk to the bus or in Anthony's case bike home for work," Bunch said.

