Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Pettis County man, 84

An endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing adult out of Pettis County, MO.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office issued an advisory for Wiley Daniel Perkins, 84. Perkins is described as 5'10", 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and dark complexion.

Authorities say he has dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

He was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with a black camper shell. The vehicle has a Missouri license tag of 2KN201.

Perkins told his caretaker he wanted to go North Carolina. When the caretaker came back after leaving the room, Perkins was gone.

