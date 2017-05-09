Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Pettis County ma - KCTV5

Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Pettis County man, 84

Posted: Updated:
PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The endangered Silver Advisory issued for a missing man from Pettis County, MO has been canceled after the man was found safe. 

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says Wiley Daniel Perkins, 84. was found safe in St. Louis, MO. 

Officials say Perkins told his caretaker he wanted to go North Carolina. When the caretaker came back after leaving the room, Perkins was gone.

Perkins was reported to have dementia and Alzheimer's disease. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.