Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Pettis County man, 84

The endangered Silver Advisory issued for a missing man from Pettis County, MO has been canceled after the man was found safe.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says Wiley Daniel Perkins, 84. was found safe in St. Louis, MO.

Officials say Perkins told his caretaker he wanted to go North Carolina. When the caretaker came back after leaving the room, Perkins was gone.

Perkins was reported to have dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

