Rash of trash can thefts reported in Overland Park

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department has received 23 reports of trash can thefts since December 29, 2016, according to police.

Ofc. John Lacey told KCTV5 they believe thieves may be after sensitive documents like bills, bank statements, and medical documents in order to commit identity fraud.

Police recommend shredding any sensitive information before discarding it. They ask anyone who sees suspicious activity, like people loading trash cans into a vehicle, to call their non-emergency number at 913-895-6300.

KCTV5 reached out to Deffenbaugh Waste Management. Company officials said customers should file a police report and contact their customer service number if their trash can is stolen.

They will replace the trash receptacle for free.

