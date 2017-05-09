I-635 closed following injury accident in KCK

A young boy is dead after falling off of a tractor in McPherson County Friday. It happened at around 8:45 in the evening southwest of Inman. McPherson County Sheriff Investigator Captain Doug Anderson says Nine-year-old Cayden Avery was mowing the lawn with his dad when they struck something that jarred the tractor. Cayden fell off and was struck by the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Captain Anderson says the boy's father was taken to the hospital for emotional trau...