Kansas City non-profit helps officers suffering with PTSD

A Kansas City-based service that uses holistic healing methods is helping people suffering from PTSD.

Kansas City police officer Nathan Magers went through the program Warriors' Ascent. He served years of active duty in the Marines. He’s also been a Kansas City Police Department officer for 12 years.

“I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder when I came back from two tours in Iraq,” Magers said.

He said going through the Warriors’ Ascent program not only saved his relationship with his wife and kids but his physical life as well.

“If I hadn’t gone through with this I wouldn’t be here today,” Magers said.

Executive director Mike Kenny says the Kansas City-based non-profit teaches active duty military, veterans and first responders how to cope with PTSD in a healthy way.

“So what we do is we give them the tools to help them heal their mind, body and souls is what we like to say. For, I’ll say all intents and purposes, to unburden their souls,” Kenny said.

The program uses a holistic approach where participants go through mindfulness exercises such as meditation and yoga.

Magers now serves as a member of the Warriors’ Ascent program, where he provides training and support for other officers serving the community.

He and seven others were recognized at the KCPD on Tuesday for that service.

“This program has taught me how to be human. It’s not only taught me how to survive life, but how to live it,” Magers said.

So far since 2014, Warriors' Ascent has helped more than 100 people - 55 of them were Kansas City police officers.

