Does your dog or cat need expensive pet food?

Americans spent $30 billion last year on pet food, and with thousands of options all at different prices, it’s hard to know what to buy and how much to spend.

Bryan Ceverns is the manager of food programs and services Kansas State's Olathe campus

From grain free, gluten free, lamb and duck, the options are overwhelming and the cost can be too.

"Do you think sometimes people overspend paying $20 more for pet food that they could be paying less for and still have a healthy pet?" KCTV5 investigative reporter Emily Sinovic said.

"From my perspective, personally, absolutely," Ceverns said.

