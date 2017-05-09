White House: James Comey fired as FBI director - KCTV5

White House: James Comey fired as FBI director

Posted: Updated:
Former FBI Director James Comey (AP Photo) Former FBI Director James Comey (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

