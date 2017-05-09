White House: James Comey fired as FBI director

A young boy is dead after falling off of a tractor in McPherson County Friday. It happened at around 8:45 in the evening southwest of Inman. McPherson County Sheriff Investigator Captain Doug Anderson says Nine-year-old Cayden Avery was mowing the lawn with his dad when they struck something that jarred the tractor. Cayden fell off and was struck by the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Captain Anderson says the boy's father was taken to the hospital for emotional trau...More >
Police in Merriam are searching for the four burglars who forced their way into two Dick's Sporting Goods stores early Tuesday morning.More >
A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.More >
A Florida teenager turned himself in to police after a video showing him dragging and throwing a woman into a pool was posted online, officials said.More >
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >
The teen arrested and charged in the murder of gas station clerk John Stevens could spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
A man shot in a neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died from his injuries, police say.More >
The Army veteran and her 25-year-old boyfriend were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it multiple times with a rifle.More >
A Texas mother took to social media with a stern warning after facing off with a would-be burglar in her own home.More >
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport turned into chaos. Video footage shows deputies struggling with travelers. Some were pulled aside from the crowd, while others were taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.More >
