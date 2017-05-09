Last minute accident keeps one of Garth Brooks' biggest fans from seeing show

Last week, Shirley Brown opened an envelope containing the chance of a lifetime - tickets to see Brooks from her sister, Linda Cook. (KCTV5)

A north Missouri woman might be one of Garth Brooks' biggest fans, but at the last minute, an accident kept her from using her tickets last weekend. (Submitted)

A north Missouri woman might be one of Garth Brooks' biggest fans, but at the last minute, an accident kept her from using her tickets last weekend.

Last week, Shirley Brown opened an envelope containing the chance of a lifetime - tickets to see Brooks from her sister, Linda Cook.

"I was beyond surprised," Brown said.

Brown is in her 50s and has a disability. Brooks is her favorite singer, but she's never been to a concert.

"She says, 'Oh, I'd love to go to Garth,' and I knew I had to get them," Cook said.

On the trip down from Blythedale, they stopped by a yard sale.

"She wanted a jean jacket she could wear," Cook said.

That was when Brown tripped.

"I was just walking, and then I fell down, and I couldn't get any further," she said.

Brown thought she could still go see Brooks.

"She thought she was OK," Cook said.

But by the time they pulled up to the Sprint Center, Brown's leg was swollen and bruised. She spent her big evening in the emergency room.

Her sister tried to exchange the tickets or get a refund, but the seller told her she couldn't.

"It's nobody's fault. It's just something that happens, but sometimes bad things happen to good people," Cook said.

Cook says she is not looking for a handout, but she's trying to find a way to get her sister to one of the remaining concerts this weekend.

"It would be the best moment of my life," Brown said.

Brown says she has lots of favorite Brooks songs, but her favorite album is Scarecrow.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.