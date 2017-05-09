Outside drinking bill moves forward for Kansas cities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A measure that would allow Kansas municipalities to establish areas where alcohol can be consumed outside of bars and restaurants has moved closer to becoming law.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that a Senate committee approved the bill Monday that would permit cities and counties in Kansas to designate zones where liquor or beer could be consumed if it's in a specially marked container.

The bill requires an applicant apply annually and pay a $100 fee. The zones would likely be in areas where bars and restaurants are clustered, and alcohol would only be allowed off a participating seller's property if the drink is marked with a special logo.

Current law says festivals and events may apply for permits for similar zones, but those permits have a three-day maximum limit.

