Victim of three men convicted of shooting Wyandotte County deputy speaks out

Nikki was manager at the Phillips 66 at 79th and Wornall working the overnight shift to train a new employee. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)

The third and final suspect in the shooting of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputy is awaiting his sentence.

Charles Bowser was found guilty for attempted capital murder and other charges on Monday.

Now that they've been convicted, one of their victims is speaking out for the very first time.

Nikki was manager at the Phillips 66 at 79th and Wornall working the overnight shift to train a new employee.

She says on the morning of March 4, 2015, three men burst into her store and demanded money.

"It wasn’t going as quick as they wanted it to go," Nikki said.

She said the suspects pistol-whipped her across the head three times.

"I knew that if I received any more strikes, that it was going to be devastating," she said. "So I proceeded to drop to the floor and act like they knocked me out."

Nikki said she prayed for her life and the life of her co-worker. She says the men shot at the safe to try and get it open.

Over 20 shots were fired, Nikki said.

She had major surgery on her neck and suffers from traumatic brain injury.

But she feels relief knowing that justice has been served.

"Those jurors did the best thing I could ever ask for by finding all three of those guys guilty as charged," she said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.