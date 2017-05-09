City says they're going to address water bill costs

Residents in Kansas City have noticed higher water bills - and they say you're not alone. (KCTV5)

Residents in Kansas City have noticed higher water bills - and they say you're not alone.

City officials will be giving their recommendations to figure out the cost structure for utilities.

They say this is a multi-piece issue dealing with water utilities and wastewater. The city currently maintains 2,800 miles of water mains and have had to raise water rates to try and keep up maintenance.

"At this point, because we've raised rates on the water side in such a way that we're catching up and we've caught up successfully - what we need to do from a maintenance standpoint," said Scott Wagner of the Kansas City city council.

When it comes to the other side with wastewater issues, it's more complicated.

The city is working to get up to federal standards, as they were given 25 years to get things up to par by the EPA.

The plan, however, was created assuming the economy would continue to grow at a stronger rate.

Wagner says they plan to go to the federal government and try to get more assistance.

"I think what will be strong is when we show the economic hardship that our ratepayers are having," Taylor said. "That will get their attention."

The meeting will be held Tuesday night at the Bruce R. Watkins Center.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.