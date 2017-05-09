Chiefs sign 6 free agents, waive 7 others in roster reshape - KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

The Chiefs signed six free agents, including former Louisville wide receiver Jamari Staples, and waived seven other players Tuesday following their rookie minicamp last weekend.

The Chiefs also signed former Indiana running back Devine Redding, Nebraska cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Marshall tight end Emanuel Byrd, Utah State defensive lineman Ricky Ali'ifua and Duke punter Will Monday.

The biggest surprise among the cuts was running back Darrin Reaves, who has impressive during training camp with Kansas City last fall. Also waived were running back Kelvin Taylor, fullback Will Ratelle, defensive lineman Cory Johnson, tight end Wyatt Houston, wide receiver Anas Hasic and cornerback Vernon Harris.

The Chiefs begin organized team activities on May 23.

