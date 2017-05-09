1 year after murder, Kansas City, KS police remember Det. Brad Lancaster in tribute video

Det. Brad Lancaster died when he was shot outside Hollywood Casino. Police say he was shot while trying to stop a suspect who was running from officers. (KCKPD)

It was one year ago that Detective Brad Lancaster took a break from a case to go grab lunch.

He was taking a break from the Adrian Jones case when he heard over the radio his fellow officers were looking for a suspect near the Hollywood Casino. It was a call he didn't have to go on, but he very willingly rushed to help. That suspect opened fire on Lancaster, killing him.

Friends, family and colleagues are remembering the stellar police detective, husband and father. The Kansas City, KS Police Department released a tribute video Tuesday afternoon.

"It is not a day like any other day. Losing Brad was tough, and the anniversary comes up and the wounds aren’t healed, and it is all kind of raw again. But the goal is to get through the day, and remember Brad at the same time," Police Chief Terry Ziegler said.

Ziegler says he saw Lancaster's family in church Tuesday and hugged them a little tighter. He reiterated the police family will be with them forever.

Lancaster was beyond dedicated, and his hard work on that case paid off. It seems somehow appropriate that on the first anniversary of Lancaster's death, one of the worst cases Kansas City has ever seen just ended.

Lancaster was the lead detective in Adrian’s case. His fellow detectives say Lancaster was obsessed with making sure Michael and Heather Jones were both convicted and sentenced in the 7-year-old's death.

“He was heartbroken, and you could see it. We will talk about this case, and you would see tears in his eyes. He genuinely cared about this child, a child that he never knew. A child I never got to meet,” Detective Mark Bundy said.

Zeigler says he never talked to Lancaster about why he worked so tirelessly on this particular case or why it hit him so hard but says knowing Lancaster, he can guess.

“You know he has two daughters. He could probably relate. He has two daughters of his own. It probably struck a nerve with him and thought, ‘I'm going to get this little boy justice.’ He gave it everything he had. He did an amazing job on it,” Zeigler said.

KCK police say Lancaster was always there working the case late at night when they left and was there before they got there in the morning.

“Brad threw himself into that case. He worked a lot of hours on it. He was relentless. He dug up a lot of evidence we probably wouldn't have gotten from social media,” Zeigler said.

After Lancaster died, his brothers in blue took over with the evidence he had so meticulously gathered. Together, they got justice for Adrian, a little boy he had never met who was without question a little boy that he loved.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.