Girl dies after being found unresponsive in Topeka pool

The girl's death is believed to be accidental. (KCTV5)

Authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from an indoor pool at a Topeka hotel.

KSNT-TV (http://bit.ly/2pr19RW) reports that Keniya Jones was dropped off Saturday at the Ramada Topeka West to attend a birthday party.

Police say patrons attempted to resuscitate her after she was found unresponsive in the pool. Emergency responders then rushed her to a hospital, where she died Sunday night.

The girl's death is believed to be accidental. Police say the girl's family is asking for privacy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.