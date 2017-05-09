Woman struck, killed by vehicle in KCMO - KCTV5

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The incident happened about 7:07 a.m. near 41st Street and The Paseo. (KCTV5) The incident happened about 7:07 a.m. near 41st Street and The Paseo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 7:07 a.m. near 41st Street and The Paseo.

A black Ford sedan with damage to the windshield is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.