Woman rushing to catch bus struck, killed in Kansas City

The incident happened about 7:07 a.m. near 41st Street and The Paseo. (KCTV5)

Police say a car has struck and killed a woman as she rushed to catch a bus.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday near 41st Street and The Paseo.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was crossing The Paseo to catch a bus on her way to work when the car collided with her. They say the woman lives across the street and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Officers say another woman was driving the car. They say she was not hurt but was emotional and had an asthma attack after the accident. She was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made. Officers will continue to investigate the incident.

People living in the area are calling for change.

"That lady was going to work and got hit by a car. That’s a shame," said Gary Jensen who lives on The Paseo.

There are no marked crosswalks at the intersection of 41st Street and The Paseo. There are no stoplights or flashing lights to protect people as they try to cross.

“Put speed bumps out here,” Jensen said. “Slow the speed limit down."

Latique Payton also lives on The Paseo. She has two daughters, a 2-year-old and a 1-year-old, and the rushing cars make her nervous.

“I’m afraid somebody might hit me and my kids," she said.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to be more aware while they are out walking around, especially now that warmer weather is here.

