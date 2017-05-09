Burglars target pair of sporting goods stores in Johnson County

Police believe the same four burglars are responsible for both break ins. (KCTV5)

Police in Merriam are searching for the four burglars who forced their way into two Dick's Sporting Goods stores early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the four suspects broke into the two stores between 2:30 and 3 a.m.

Burglars broke into the store located at 5600 Antioch Road in Merriam, KS, and 11801 Nall Avenue in Leawood, KS.

The burglars pried the doors open and rushed into the stores.

Police have limited information about the four individuals as they all were dressed from head to toe in black, were wearing gloves and had their faces covered during the break in.

Authorities say the burglars seemed to know what they were after. Officers say at each store the suspects quickly grabbed high-end clothing before running from the location.

Police believe the same four burglars are responsible for both break ins.

No damage was reported at either store.

Police say no other businesses in the area have reported break ins.

