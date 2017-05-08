Board of Police commissioners hold luncheon to discuss search for police chief

The Board of Police Commissioners held an informal luncheon Monday to talk about what they are looking for in the next chief. (KCTV5)

The search is on for the next police chief in Kansas City, MO.

The Board of Police Commissioners held an informal luncheon Monday to talk about what they are looking for in the next chief.

The search began May 1st.

Leland Shurin, president of BOPC, says they're looking for the best candidates across the country.

"We want someone with certainly experience running, operating at least a portion of a large department. We want someone that understands the diversity of our city, someone who can get along with but still be in charge of the department itself, can work with the city," said Shurin.

Applications for the new police chief close the end of May.

