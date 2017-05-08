Man shot in neighborhood near Zona Rosa dies from injuries - KCTV5

Man shot in neighborhood near Zona Rosa dies from injuries

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
A man shot in a neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died from his injuries, police say. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man shot in a neighborhood near Zona Rosa has died from his injuries, police say.

The victim has been said to be in his 20s. Police have one suspect in custody.

The shooting call came in at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 8600 block of North Rhode Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

