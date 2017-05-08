Life-threatening shooting reported near Zona Rosa - KCTV5

Life-threatening shooting reported near Zona Rosa

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 8600 block of N. Rhode Avenue in Kansas City. 

The shooting call came in at 5:38 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

