UPDATE: Olathe police say previously missing girl found safe

UPDATE: Olathe police say the girl has been found safe.

----

The Olathe Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Daniela Escobedo-Ward, 12, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of North Hamilton on Sunday evening.

She's described as 5'3" tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Olathe police are investigating.

If you have information, contact them at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.