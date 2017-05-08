Olathe police looking for missing and endangered teen - KCTV5

Olathe police looking for missing and endangered teen

(Olathe Police) (Olathe Police)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The Olathe Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile. 

Daniela Escobedo-Ward, 15, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of North Hamilton on Sunday evening. 

She's described as 5'3" tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Olathe police are investigating. 

If you have information, contact them at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

