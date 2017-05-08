Police: Man found peeking under woman's restroom stall at Oak Park Mall

An Overland Park Mall shopper is frightened after she claims a man was inside the women's restroom and peeked under her stall.

Police arrested that man and charged him.

The victim tried to use the restroom inside the mall at Panera Bread. That's when police say she saw a man in a baseball cap look under the stall.

Police caught that man a short time later. Netanel Kass pleaded not guilty Monday to breach of privacy.

Overland Park police say the crime occurred Saturday while the victim was out to lunch with her husband.

"She did confront him. She wanted to know why he was in the women's bathroom. But at the same time, she did the right thing by leaving and at that point contacting police and security," Overland Park officer John Lacy said.

Kass posted a $1,500 bond and was released.

KCTV5 News reached out to Panera Bread. They did not have a comment at this time.

