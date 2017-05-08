Grandview promises changes after trouble at Truman Heritage Festival

City leaders say they're angry and disappointed over the trouble that broke out over the weekend at the Truman Heritage Festival. (KCTV5)

City leaders say they're angry and disappointed over the trouble that broke out over the weekend at the Truman Heritage Festival.

Large fights, including a gunshot, sent people rushing to get away.

The carnival has since left town, and cleanup crews are picking up the last of the trash from the Grandview Fairgrounds. The Truman Heritage Festival shut down early Saturday night when a fight escalated into gunshots fired.

"We've never had that before in 26 years," said Grandview City Administrator Cody Smith.

Smith says the city has been managing the festival for the past few years, and the festival has become larger every year.

"Anytime you have large crowds you have that potential, especially nowadays," he said.

The city says the crowd on Saturday night was one of the biggest ever at the festival. There were more than 1,200 people before the disruption.

"When you start having unsupervised teens later in the evening and then a lot of numbers, you never know what's going to happen," Smith said.

Smith says the city is already discussing ways to prevent large disturbances at future events and manage the kind of large crowds the festival hosted this weekend.

"We want to continue to make this a community-oriented event every year. We have to do whatever we have to make this a safe event as well," he said.

City officials hope troublemakers will never cut short another fair.

