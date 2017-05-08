Garth Brooks' opening weekend a boom for local businesses

The excitement surrounding Garth Brooks' opening weekend didn’t disappoint when it came to dollars. (KCTV5)

With Garth Brooks wrapping up his first weekend of shows here in Kansas City, downtown hotels say they were full, and restaurants were packed.

According to Sprint Center Officials, out of the six sold out shows this past weekend, there were people represented from every state.

There were also people represented in every county of Missouri.

Visitors dined, shopped and stayed throughout the Kansas City area.

Downtown restaurant, "Grinders" said they had to prepare ahead with extra food, beer and staff.

“We saw a lot of influx of people throughout each day of the shows,” said Grinders Employee, Brittany Poole. “We were packed before for people pre-gaming, during and after. We had a great time. I noticed a lot of people came in from out of town, which is always nice to get to introduce the local Kansas City food to out of towners,”

For next weekend’s Garth Brooks concerts, The Sprint Center recommends people check their tickets for correct times and days.

They also recommend arriving early as doors are scheduled to open 90 minutes prior to the show.

