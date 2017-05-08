Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in south Kansa - KCTV5

Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in south Kansas City shooting

File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday afternoon. 

The victim was taken by private means to an area hospital. 

Police are still trying to find an exact crime scene, but they are looking in two areas.

One is near East 111th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, the other near Ditman Avenue and Ruskin Way. 

