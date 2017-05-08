Johnson County woman warns iPhone owners after cracked phone catches fire

A Johnson County woman is warning individuals with cracked iPhones to be careful after her's caught fire. (KCTV5 File Photo)

Regan Dunn says her iPhone video caught fire about a week ago while she was on the couch.

“We looked down and the phone was on fire," Dunn said. "There were flames coming out of the front of it.”

The phone burned so hot that it melted on to the grass where Dunn's friend threw it before dousing it with water.

She was given a new phone when she went to the Apple Store, but no one could tell her why it happened.

“They told me they had never seen anything like this in the store, but they had told me they sometimes see it when they’re working in the warehouse on the phones," Dunn said.

It's unknown why her phone caught fire. She said it was not plugged in.

Dunn wants people to keep an eye out.

“I guess it’s because I see so many people with cracked iPhones and I don’t know if it has anything to do with that, but if it does, maybe go get your phone fixed.”

Dunn says she has not heard back from Apple about what caused the fire.

