Man stabbed in KCK dies from injuries a month later

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Over a month after being stabbed in Kansas City, KS, a man has died from the injuries. 

Police say he was stabbed on March 28 in the 2300 block of North 5th Street. On Sunday, the victim described as a Hispanic male in his 60s died in a hospital. 

A person of interest is in custody in Topeka on unrelated charges. 

Kansas City, KS police are continuing to investigate the case. 

If you have information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

