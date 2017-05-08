Reid: Mahomes 'getting better' each day

After three days of diving head first into the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive playbook, head coach Andy Reid says rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting better each day.

Reid says it takes about three to four years for a veteran quarterback to feel comfortable in his system.

The coach says the rookie has a way to go, but he likes how Mahomes has started.

"He studies hard and if he doesn't know, it he will ask you," Reid says. "He doesn't make the same mistake over and over. That's a plus."

Reid said he is already seeing Mahomes move guys around and take control in the huddle.

He's already making those around him better. But now Mahomes has to prove before OTA's come around how quickly he can learn.

"It's definitely gotten more comfortable, getting through the process and seeing how you operate at the line of scrimmage," Mahomes said. "Me and the other quarterbacks stay on top of each other and help each other. That's really helped me."

It wasn't just Mahomes that was impressive, Reid said.

"I thought the draft picks did a nice job," Reid said. "Mama, the big kid who played guard. He's got to drop a few so we can move a little better, and a couple secondary guys did a nice job."

Jehu Chesson, a wide receiver drafted out of Michigan, made some nice catches but also dropped a few gimmes.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.