Kansas City police say shots fired at patrol car before chase

Police say shots were fired at one of their cars before a police chase ended in an arrest.

Police were in the area of 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they heard shots fired in the area of 63rd Street and South Benton Boulevard.

Officers rolled down their front windows so they could hear the shots better and proceeded east toward the shots.

As the officers approached 63rd Street and Bruce R. Watkins Parkway’s north access ramp, they heard several gun shots which they believed entered the passenger compartment of their vehicle and exited through the front windows.

The officers then observed a silver vehicle speeding away from the area where they believed the gun shots came from.

Police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. Officers from several zones assisted in the pursuit and apprehended the driver at Interstate 635 and Missouri Highway 5 without incident.

Neighbors, who said they heard the whole thing, say there were two rapid series of gun shots, then three shots.

“I mean, rapid fire consecutively, and it was loud. It was just terrifying. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I hope nobody is out in the way to get hurt. I hope the police officers are safe. I hope they’re not shooting at anybody’s house. I hope they’re not having a shootout.’ I was terrified,” Joanie Austin said.

Officers haven’t said what happened leading up those gunshots or any damage possibly done to the police car.

