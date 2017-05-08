Breast cancer survivor denied mammogram because he's a man - KCTV5

Breast cancer survivor denied mammogram because he's a man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Kirby Anders is a breast cancer survivor, diagnosed more than 20 years ago. (KCTV5) Kirby Anders is a breast cancer survivor, diagnosed more than 20 years ago. (KCTV5)
Health care is under the microscope, and many people say it’s time to change some government rules.

Kirby Anders is among them, and he would like to know why Medicare covers annual mammograms for women but not men.

Anders is a breast cancer survivor, diagnosed more than 20 years ago. He was billed more than $300 for his latest mammogram.

"All of those Democrats and Republicans that seem to do anything but fuss up in Washington would sit down and realize some of them health problems need to be addressed," he said.

Tonight at 10 p.m., KCTV5 News is taking a closer look at male breast cancer and what we are learning about genetics and testing.

Scientists are learning how certain genes affect women and breast cancer. There’s important information for men who have relatives with breast cancer.

