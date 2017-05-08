Third man found guilty of trying to kill Wyandotte County deputy

Charles Bowser, 20, was involved in a string of armed robberies that occurred in February and March 2015. The most serious charge he was found guilty on was attempted capital murder. (Wyandotte County Detention Center)

The third man accused in the attempted murder of a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy has been found guilty on all counts.

Charles Bowser, 20, was involved in a string of armed robberies that occurred in February and March 2015. The most serious charge he was found guilty on was attempted capital murder.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times in the face, chest, and stomach during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in March of 2015.

Dyron King and Cecil Meggerson were convicted in February 2016 of attempted capital murder.

