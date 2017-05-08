Autopsy planned after Kansas junior college football player found dead

Sean Callahan was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet, Kansas. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Garden City Community College)

An autopsy is planned after a junior college football player in Kansas was found dead.

The Kansas City Star reports that 19-year-old Sean Callahan was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet, Kansas. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the death is under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious.

Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday.

Callahan graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2015.

The Gardner Edgerton School District issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family,” said Mark Meyer, principal at GEHS. "When a tragedy such as this affects our school community, our top priority is to focus on the needs of our students and staff. We are a strong and caring community and we will help and support each other through this time."

